Joy Terry
Joy Kim Terry, 47, of Booneville died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Booneville.
Graveside service was held Monday, April 1, 2019, at Mountain Grove Cemetery under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by a daughter, Makayla Wilkins of Lawton, Okla.; three sons, Robert and Thaddeus Williams, both of Booneville, and Roger Wilkins of Atkins; his mother, Joy Terry of Booneville; two brothers, Ben Terry of Booneville and Eric Terry of Y City; and numerous grandchildren.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019
