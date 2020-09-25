1/1
Joyce Fox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Fox
Joyce "Catlett" Ann Fox, 74, of Booneville passed away Sept. 24, 2020, in Russellville. She was born Oct. 31, 1945, in Booneville to Luther and Irene Catlett. She was a retired cafeteria worker from Booneville Schools. She loved to crochet and quilt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, T.J. Fox; her parents; and a brother, William Catlett.
She is survived by a brother, Otis Catlett of Booneville; two sisters, Norma Dennis and Cathy Catlett, both of Booneville; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was held Monday, Sept. 28 at Ellington Cemetery in Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
Pallbearers were Jimmy Dennis, Leslie Dennis, Jim Tanner, Barry Catlett and Thomas Bauer.
To sign her online guestbook, please go to www.robertsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Sep. 25 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved