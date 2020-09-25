Joyce Fox
Joyce "Catlett" Ann Fox, 74, of Booneville passed away Sept. 24, 2020, in Russellville. She was born Oct. 31, 1945, in Booneville to Luther and Irene Catlett. She was a retired cafeteria worker from Booneville Schools. She loved to crochet and quilt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, T.J. Fox; her parents; and a brother, William Catlett.
She is survived by a brother, Otis Catlett of Booneville; two sisters, Norma Dennis and Cathy Catlett, both of Booneville; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was held Monday, Sept. 28 at Ellington Cemetery in Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
Pallbearers were Jimmy Dennis, Leslie Dennis, Jim Tanner, Barry Catlett and Thomas Bauer.
