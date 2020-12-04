June Fennell
June Rose Fennell, 81, of Booneville passed away Nov. 11, 2020, in Booneville. She was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Burdette to Herman and Beulah Hicks.
June was a retired aide from Booneville Human Development Center. She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Booneville and the Women's Ministry. She enjoyed flowers and bird watching. She loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much and they loved her. She loved her church family and her little dog, Peanut.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Bobby and Neal Hicks.
She is survived by her husband, Jim B. Fennell of the home; a son, Jimmy Fennell and Sierra Lovell of Booneville; two daughters, Donna Fennell and husband A.J. of North Brunswick, N.J., and Diane Buffington and husband Alan of Booneville; a sister, Betty Adair of Booneville; a sister-in-law, Bobbie Lou McGee of Tulsa; 10 grandchildren, Jake Fennell, Hayden Fennell, Gabe Fennell, Sadie Rose Fennell, Kevin Phillips, Harmon Both, Jesse Buffington, Robby Buffington, Alex Lovell and Garrison Lovell; five great-grandchildren, Aria Fennell, Amelia Phillips, Leo Phillips, Hannah Buffington and Adelaide Buffington; and other relatives and friends.
Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
