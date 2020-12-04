1/1
June Fennell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Fennell
June Rose Fennell, 81, of Booneville passed away Nov. 11, 2020, in Booneville. She was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Burdette to Herman and Beulah Hicks.
June was a retired aide from Booneville Human Development Center. She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Booneville and the Women's Ministry. She enjoyed flowers and bird watching. She loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much and they loved her. She loved her church family and her little dog, Peanut.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Bobby and Neal Hicks.
She is survived by her husband, Jim B. Fennell of the home; a son, Jimmy Fennell and Sierra Lovell of Booneville; two daughters, Donna Fennell and husband A.J. of North Brunswick, N.J., and Diane Buffington and husband Alan of Booneville; a sister, Betty Adair of Booneville; a sister-in-law, Bobbie Lou McGee of Tulsa; 10 grandchildren, Jake Fennell, Hayden Fennell, Gabe Fennell, Sadie Rose Fennell, Kevin Phillips, Harmon Both, Jesse Buffington, Robby Buffington, Alex Lovell and Garrison Lovell; five great-grandchildren, Aria Fennell, Amelia Phillips, Leo Phillips, Hannah Buffington and Adelaide Buffington; and other relatives and friends.
Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
To sign her online guestbook, please go to www.robertsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved