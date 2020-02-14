Home

Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
June Strickland


1939 - 2020
June Strickland Obituary
June Strickland
June Strickland went to be with the Lord on Feb.10, 2020. She was born June 6, 1939, to Ermon and Leonard Moore in Booneville. She lived life through her faith, kindness and grace and loved all her family deeply.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Art, Glen and Dallas Moore; and her sister, Wanda Daniels.
She is survived by her husband, James Strickland; her daughters, Rhonda and husband David Ragsdale and Teresa Sinor; her grandchildren, James and Amanda Ragsdale, Debbie and Patrick Reynolds, Brenda and Josh Balogh, Jennifer Ragsdale, Coy and Rhieannon Tipton, Kelly Ragsdale and Garrett Sinor; 17 great-grandchildren; as well as her nieces and nephews and their children.
Funeral service will be conducted at noon Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Calvary Hills Baptist Church in San Antonio with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bander Road, San Antonio. (210) 521-2111.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in June's name to the J.W. Walsh Fund to Cure COPD online at www.copdfoundation.org; or Calvary Hills Baptist Church's Music Ministry Fund, Calvary Hills Baptist Church, 910 W. Loop 1604 North, San Antonio, TX 78251, for audio equipment for the hearing impaired.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020
