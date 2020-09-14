Justina Funk
Justina Teresa Funk, 90, of Magazine passed from this life on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Booneville. She was born March 12, 1930, in Mechanicsville, N.Y., to John and Angeline (Dando) Pepe. She retired from the Booneville Human Development Center, was a member of United Methodist Church in Magazine and a former member of the Booneville Community Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed painting, crocheting and her pets.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Funk; her parents; three brothers; three sisters; and two nephews.
She is survived by her neighbors and friends, who she loved dearly.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Bluff View Cemetery in Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
