Katherine Terry
Katherine Jane Terry, 90, of Booneville passed from this life Friday, March 29, 2019, in Havana. She was born Dec. 10, 1928, in Big Springs, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Tillery and Chester Terry; grandchildren, Jerry Terry, Bobby Oliver and Paige Franklin; and her parents, Thomas and Georgia (Martin) Barnett.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by six sons, Richard, William and David Tillery and Ricky and Mike Terry, all of Booneville, and adopted son, Louie; six daughters, Bobbie Harley of Havana, Donna Shigley, Susan Terry and Pearl Franklin, all of Booneville, Laura Toon of Lavaca and Stormy Sanders of Paris; 35 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; and 26 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019