Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Terry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Terry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katherine Terry Obituary
Katherine Terry
Katherine Jane Terry, 90, of Booneville passed from this life Friday, March 29, 2019, in Havana. She was born Dec. 10, 1928, in Big Springs, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Tillery and Chester Terry; grandchildren, Jerry Terry, Bobby Oliver and Paige Franklin; and her parents, Thomas and Georgia (Martin) Barnett.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by six sons, Richard, William and David Tillery and Ricky and Mike Terry, all of Booneville, and adopted son, Louie; six daughters, Bobbie Harley of Havana, Donna Shigley, Susan Terry and Pearl Franklin, all of Booneville, Laura Toon of Lavaca and Stormy Sanders of Paris; 35 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; and 26 great-great-grandchildren.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.