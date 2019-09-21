|
|
Kathryn Williams
Kathryn AnnMarie Williams, infant daughter of Dustin and Kimberly Williams, was born and returned to her heavenly home on Sept. 19, 2019.
Preceding her in death were her paternal grandmother, LaDonna Williams; and maternal great-grandmother, Mary Williams.
Survivors include her parents, Dustin and Kimberly Williams of Roland; paternal grandfather, Dean Williams; maternal grandmother, Vangie Riley; maternal grandfather, Tony Noe and wife Jennifer; maternal great-grandparents, Rick Williams and Jean Noe; paternal great-grandparent, Shirley Williams; two aunts, Leah Riley and LeAnne Williams; three uncles, Cory Williams and wife Rebecca, Michael Lindsey and Glen Williams and wife DeeDee; as well as other family members and friends.
Funeral service was held Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Booneville Funeral Service Chapel with burial at Sugar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Dustin and Cory Williams.
Honorary pallbearers were Braiden Carr, Gage Carr, Rick Williams, Dean Williams, Roy Williams, Michael Lindsey and Tony Noe.
Online guestbook is available at www.boonevillefuneralservice.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019