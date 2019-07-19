Home

Kenneth Gordon Obituary
Kenneth Ray Gordon, 81, of Booneville passed from this life Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 23, 1937, in Timpson, Texas, to the late Lloyd and Nonie Lee (Risinger) Gordon. He worked raising chickens, on the oil field and at Walmart in Greenwood the last 12 years. He was of the Baptist faith.
Memorial service was held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by two daughters, Shayden Gordon of Atwood, Kan., and Cindy Hughes of Tenaha, Texas; a sister, Vivian Gordon of Pittsburgh, Texas; two grandchildren, Maggie and Sophie; special friends, Orville and Anita Fowler; and other relatives and many friends.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on July 24, 2019
