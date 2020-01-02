|
Lee Austin
Lee Austin, 83, of Booneville passed from this life Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Booneville. He was born Feb. 25, 1936, in Waldron to the late Thomas Newman and Elizabeth (Coward) Austin. He was a retired brick mason and a member of Lakeview Pentecostal Church. He was an avid artifact hunter and collector and a bee keeper. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Austin Jr.; a halfbrother, Bill Rose; an infant sister; and his parents before mentioned.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Ruth Austin of the home; a son, Richard Austin (Belinda) of Booneville; three daughters, Patricia Pennebaker (Bob), Marilyn Wilkins (Shawn) and Kimberly Tucker (Artie), all of Booneville; eight grandchildren, Kayla and Chasity Pennebaker, Christopher (Laken) Wilkins, Zachary (Megan) Austin, Emalee (Isaac) Brown, Austin (Monique) Wilkins and Jacob and Makynlee Tucker; and four great-grandchildren, Grayson and Emoree Pearl Austin, Willie Joe Brown and Adeline Rose Pennebaker.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Starting Point Ministries in Magazine with burial at Carolan Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Starting Point Ministries in Magazine.
Pallbearers will be Chris and Austin Wilkins, Zach Austin, Isaac Brown, Jacob Tucker, Bob Pennebaker, Shawn Wilkins and Artie Tucker.
Honorary pallbearers are Belinda Austin, Kayla Pennebaker, Chasity Pennebaker, Emalee Brown, Megan Austin, Laken Wilkins, Monique Wilkins and Makynlee Tucker.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020