Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Booneville, AR
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Booneville, AR
Lenore Pica Obituary
Lenore Pica
Ferne Lenore Pica, 78, of Booneville passed from this life on Feb. 1, 2020, in Booneville. She was born Feb. 8, 1941, in Independence, Kan., to the late Al Vernon and Josephine Lois (Ifland) White. She retired from Arkansas Oklahoma Gas and was a member of Long Ridge Baptist Church. She loved reading, sewing and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cio Pica; a sister, Aleene Gray; and a nice, Monette Taylor.
She is survived her nieces and nephews, Conrad Gray, Michelle Pearson, Monica McNamara, Angela Williams, Al Williams, Stephanie shook and Matthew Nowak; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Bloodsworth Cemetery, near Tate community, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020
