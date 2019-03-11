Home

Lesley Jack Wright, 72, of Booneville passed away March 3, 2019, in Booneville. He was born Sept. 14, 1946, in Houston to Lesley and Lena Lee Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Della Wright; his parents before mentioned; two sisters, Joyce Wright and Judy Craven; and one brother, James Craven.
A mountaintop service was held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Corley Cemetery, near Paris. Arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He was a retired diesel mechanic and an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Lesley loved to collect western memorabilia and spend time with his family.
He is survived by his son, Les Wright of Houston; stepson, Boyce Findley; stepdaughter, Pamela Knapick; two brothers, Lester and Robert Wright; three sisters, Sherry Wright, Evie Wright and Mary Lee Stropes; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and other relatives and friends.
To sign his online guestbook, go to www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019
