Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Fleming

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Fleming Obituary
Linda Fleming
Linda Darnell Fleming, 75, of Sallisaw, formerly of Booneville, passed from this life Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home. She was born June 21, 1944, in Sand Springs, Okla., to Walter Ralph and Mabel Lucille (Byerlee) Hall. She was a loving mother and grandmother to many. She was a waitress for many years and the Pentecostal faith. She loved spending time with family and visiting with people — her house was always open to family and friends. She enjoyed collecting Elvis and Betty Boop memorabilia, shopping, reading and spending time on Facebook.
She was preceded in death by a son, Mike Fleming; a daughter, Debbie Bramlett; and two sisters, Diane Horn and Juanita Hall.
She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Phillips (Henry) of Sallisaw; a son, Robbie Fleming (Marla) of Booneville; a brother, Ralph Hall (Louise) of Oilton, Okla.; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Horn of Sand Springs; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Moore's Chapel Community Church with burial at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Waveland, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Henry Phillips, Henry Phillips Jr., Anthony Fleming, Jacob Bishop, Tommy Asbill and Cody Dill.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -