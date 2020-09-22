1/1
Linda Smith
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Smith
Linda Lou (Wigton) Smith, 72, of Fort Smith, formerly of Booneville, passed from this life on Sept. 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 23, 1948, in Millersburg, Ohio, to Harry and Leola (Proper) Wigton.
She was formerly employed by Today's Kids and CV's Family Foods in Booneville for many years. She was a member of Glendale Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She was an avid doll collector and enjoyed working puzzle books.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joe Wigton.
She is survived by a son, Richard Watson Jr. and wife Susie of Booneville; a daughter, Julie Littlefield and husband Aaron of Fort Smith; three sisters, Barb Simmons of Galion, Ohio, Kay Coffee of Lavaca and Alice Anhalt of New Blaine; two grandkids, Laken Adair and husband Chad and Lauren Littlefield; three great-grandchildren, Levi and Luke Adair and Palmer McDonald; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Carolan Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Anhalt, Cody Anhalt, Willie Goff, Chad Adair, Anthony Napier and Britton English.
Honorary pallbearers are David Darling, Joe Wigton and Nicky Goff.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved