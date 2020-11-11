Linda Whitecotton
Linda Sue Whitecotton, 74, of Booneville passed away Nov. 10, 2020, in Booneville. She was born March 25, 1946, in Booneville to Armon and Reba May. She loved to play cards and go to the casino.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Mendy Greb; and a brother, Wayne May.
She is survived by her fiancé, Kenneth Deitert of Booneville; two sisters, Martha Williams and husband Mark of Oklahoma and Neva Robberson of Hot Springs; five grandchildren, Tyler Davenport, Savannah Laymon, Autum Poston, Ashlee Noble and Derick Brady; 10 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Friday, Nov. 13, at Roberts Memorial Chapel with burial at Glendale Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
