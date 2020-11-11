1/
Linda Whitecotton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Whitecotton
Linda Sue Whitecotton, 74, of Booneville passed away Nov. 10, 2020, in Booneville. She was born March 25, 1946, in Booneville to Armon and Reba May. She loved to play cards and go to the casino.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Mendy Greb; and a brother, Wayne May.
She is survived by her fiancé, Kenneth Deitert of Booneville; two sisters, Martha Williams and husband Mark of Oklahoma and Neva Robberson of Hot Springs; five grandchildren, Tyler Davenport, Savannah Laymon, Autum Poston, Ashlee Noble and Derick Brady; 10 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Friday, Nov. 13, at Roberts Memorial Chapel with burial at Glendale Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
To sign her online guestbook, please go to RobertsFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved