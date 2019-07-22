Home

Lona Jean Bradley, 74, of Booneville passed from this life Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Booneville. She was born March 29, 1945, in Charleston. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She enjoyed walking, cooking, baking, listening to music and watching TV.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Con and Kate Bradley; and a brother, Charles Bradley.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by two sisters, Pat Moore (O.C.) of Charleston and Connie Jones (Bobby) of Booneville; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to say thank you to friends and family, the staff at the nursing home, Senior Care, the nurses, doctors and staff at Clarksville hospital, hospice care and Roberts Funeral Home for being so kind and thoughtful.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on July 24, 2019
