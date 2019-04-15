Home

Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Lucille Perry Obituary
Lucille Perry
Lucille Perry, 79, of Booneville passed from this life Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Don and Neal Mott.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert Donald Perry of the home; daughter, Rhonda Garner (Curtis) of Paris; sister, Linda Hamby of Mountain Pine; two grandchildren, John and Rebecca; and other relatives and friends.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019
