Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Wineland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Wineland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Wineland Obituary
Lucille Wineland
Lucille Wineland, 94, of Jane, Mo., formerly of Ozark, passed from this life July 11, 2019, in Bentonville. She was born Sept. 16, 1924, in Sugar Grove to the late Noah and Dolly (Ladd) Davis. She was a homemaker and a member of Southside Assembly of God Church in Booneville. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Wineland; and 12 brothers and sisters.
Graveside service was held Saturday, July 12, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by a son, John Wineland and wife Gayla of Bokoshe; a daughter, Catherine and husband Migue Trujillo of Jane; and grandchildren, Joel and Rachel Wineland of Little Rock, Melissa Wineland of Staten Island, N.Y., Eddie Clark and wife Nancy of Boulder, Colo., and Stephanie Nerney of Pineville, Mo.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now