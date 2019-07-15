|
|
Lucille Wineland
Lucille Wineland, 94, of Jane, Mo., formerly of Ozark, passed from this life July 11, 2019, in Bentonville. She was born Sept. 16, 1924, in Sugar Grove to the late Noah and Dolly (Ladd) Davis. She was a homemaker and a member of Southside Assembly of God Church in Booneville. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Wineland; and 12 brothers and sisters.
Graveside service was held Saturday, July 12, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by a son, John Wineland and wife Gayla of Bokoshe; a daughter, Catherine and husband Migue Trujillo of Jane; and grandchildren, Joel and Rachel Wineland of Little Rock, Melissa Wineland of Staten Island, N.Y., Eddie Clark and wife Nancy of Boulder, Colo., and Stephanie Nerney of Pineville, Mo.
Published in Booneville Democrat on July 17, 2019