Mabel Rasnick
Mabel "Missie" Rasnick, age 95, of Boone, N.C., passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone. Born March 21, 1924, in Logan County, she was a daughter of Eustis Oren and Mabel Shannon Roberts. Mrs. Rasnick taught first grade and reading and retired as a high school guidance counselor. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Boone.
Mrs. Rasnick is survived by her daughter, Lynn Rasnick Barbour and husband William of Statesville, N.C.; her son, James Richard Rasnick and wife Rebekah of Conway; four grandsons, Jason Hubbard and wife Amanda of Knoxville, Tenn., Brian Hubbard and wife Lauren of Blowing Rock, N.C, Stuart Rasnick of Little Rock and Justin Rasnick and wife Alyssa of Sheridan; and her brother, June Roberts of Booneville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Rasnick; and a daughter, Susan Margaret Rasnick.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the patient account fund at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation, 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019