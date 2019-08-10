|
|
Mandy Taylor
Mandy Mayrene Taylor, 88, of Marietta, Ga., passed away July 26, 2019. Mandy was born in the Ione community, near Booneville, on July 21, 1931, and moved as a young girl with her family to California. The family returned to Booneville when Mandy was a teenager. She then met and married her husband Carl Taylor. Mandy was a longtime resident of Booneville, where she lived with her husband and they raised their son Roger. She worked with Carl in the grocery business in Booneville for many years. When she lived in Booneville, Mandy was a member of and active at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she led the choir for several years. She loved gardening and had a green thumb for both flower and vegetable gardens.
Mandy was preceded in death by her father and mother, the Rev. Clement and Ms. Bell Wilkins; her brothers, the Rev. Marvin and Robert Wilkins; and her husband Carl, to whom she was married for 61 years.
Mandy is survived by her son, Roger Taylor of Marietta and his wife Elizabeth. Mandy is also survived by four grandchildren, Zachary, Grace and Stuart Taylor, all of Atlanta and Greta Taylor of Los Angeles; and one great-grandchild, Robert Taylor of Atlanta.
Mandy will be interred alongside Carl in Marietta.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019