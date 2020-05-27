|
Margaret Norton
Margaret Anne Sanders Norton, 87, of Booneville passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, in Conway. Anne, a native of Faulkner County, was a graduate of Liberty High School in Faulkner County and completed her training as a registered nurse at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. She retired as a nurse at Booneville Human Development Center. Her career included service at hospitals and clinics in Illinois, Texas, Missouri and Arkansas, as well as volunteer health service throughout her life. She was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Booneville. Anne married M. Joe Norton in 1954. Joe preceded her in death in 2008.
In addition to her husband, she also was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Maggie Sanders of Conway; a brother, Bill Sanders of Conway; and a sister, Margie Brewer of Berryville.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, JoAnne Norton and Earl Spiece of Picayune, Miss.; a son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Dawn Norton of Rogers; a son, John Norton of Rogers; a grandson, Shaun Norton of Rogers; two granddaughters, Phyllis Horridge of Baton Rouge, La., and Sarah Spiece Cunningham of Fort Collins, Colo.; a sister, Carole Schulte of Little Rock; many beloved nieces and nephews; and a host of dear friends.
Memorial service will be scheduled as soon as conditions make it possible. Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
Memorials may be made to Mercy Health Foundation, 2700 S. 74th St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Booneville Democrat on May 31, 2020