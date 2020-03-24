Home

Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison - Harrison
501 Old Bellefonte Road
Harrison, AR 72601
870-743-2021
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Maplewood Cemetery (PRIVATE DUE TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS)
1931 - 2020
Margie Nichols Obituary
Margie Nichols
Margie Joyce Smalley Nichols, 88, of Booneville passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She was born April 27, 1931, the daughter of Pearl Allen Smalley and Albert Smalley. Joyce attended school in Carr Lane, Mo., and graduated from Blue Eye, Mo. After attending college in Springfield, Mo., she taught first through eight grade in a one-room school house in Carr Lane. She married Lonnie Nichols in 1950. They ran a grocery store in Carr Lane for a few years, then moved to Boone County, where they operated a dairy farm for several years. After Lonnie passed away, Joyce moved to Booneville to live with her son.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Larry Nichols; and a brother, Rex Smalley.
Joyce is survived by a daughter, Sherry Nichols; a daughter-in-law, Martha Nichols; a brother, Keith Smalley; 10 grandchildren, Carrie Nunemaker, Joey Hankins, Jozee Mobbs, Jacob Nichols, Sherry Ramsey, Amanda Siddons, Ron Gordon and Marcus, Alyssa and Michael Nichols; eight great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Private graveside service was held Wednesday, March 25 at Maplewood Cemetery, under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison. The service is available for viewing at Facebook.com/coffmanfh.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Apr. 1, 2020
