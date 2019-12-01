Home

Marilyn Lucille Fuller, 90, of Booneville passed away Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 3, 1929, in Everly, Iowa, to Howard and Lillian (Dyer) Marker. Marlyn was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church in Booneville. She loved to crochet, yard sale and spend time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Fuller; a brother, Wendell Marker; and her parents, before mentioned.
She is survived by three sons, Gerald Fuller and wife Carol of San Antonio, David Fuller and wife Evelyn of Fayetteville and Robert Fuller and wife Christina of Greenwood; two daughters, Lesa Fuller and companion Beverley Hughes of Charleston and Linda Raines and husband Larry of Idaho; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial following at Oak Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Keith Miller, Zach Barnett, John Terry, Walter Hamilton, Kyler Fuller and Monty Haney.
To sign her online guestbook, go to www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Dec. 2, 2019
