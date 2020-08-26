1/
Marilynn Nelson
1954 - 2020

Marilynn Nelson, 65, of Booneville passed away Aug. 20, 2020, in Lincoln. She was born Oct. 5, 1954, in Memphis, Tenn., to Orval and Donna Estep. She was a retired homemaker and served in the U.S. Navy. She was of the Baptist faith and loved to read, crotchet and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charlie Nelson of Booneville; a son, Charles "Gene" Nelson of Springdale; a daughter, Kristin Newberry of Lincoln; two brothers, Rusty Estep of Michigan and Tim Estep of Tennessee; two sisters, Wanda Scheffer and Regina Campbell, both of Florida; two grandsons, Andrew Newberry of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Oliver Nelson of Booneville; and other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Antioch Baptist Church, near Booneville. Cremation services were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
To sign her online guestbook, go to www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Aug. 26 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
