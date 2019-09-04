Home

Mark Weaver Obituary
Mark Wayne Weaver, 62, of Booneville passed from this life Sept. 3, 2019, in Booneville. He was born Sept. 28, 1956, in Springdale. He enjoyed working on cars and various things, collecting antiques, hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Weaver; and his father, Wilson Weaver.
He is survived by two daughters, Felicia Leister of Van Buren and Jodi Kilpatrick (Glen) of Pocola; two sons, Charles Lewallen of northwest Arkansas and Joseph Brown of Booneville; his mother, Edna Weaver of Charleston; six sisters, Shelia Goff of Booneville, Rebekah Lipe of Ratcliff, Mary Westbrook of Altus, Sharon King of Conway, Carolyn Hannah and Dionna Weaver of Phoenix; three brothers, Dennis Henry of Gentry, Isaac Weaver of Wesley and Aaron Weaver of Magazine; and eight grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
