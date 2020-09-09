Mary Goodrum

1/1
Mary Margaret Croom Goodrum, 83, of Booneville passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home. She was born April 23, 1937, in Mount Vernon, Ohio.
Mary was the only child of E.O. "Bill" and Lelia (Taylor) Croom. During World War II, the family moved and worked in California. After the war, the family moved to Henryetta, Okla. She graduated from Henryetta High School in 1955 and completed her education at Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla., in 1959. She then began a 26-year teaching career in Roswell, N.M. She taught first, second and fourth grades at Edgewood Elementary.
She met the love of her life, Mervin Goodrum, and they were married on April 27, 1963. They had three children, Brad Goodrum (Lanita) of Lone Star, Texas, and Larry Goodrum (Anita) and Kelly Goodrum, both of Amarillo, Texas; five grandchildren, Chad, Kelsey, LaTara, Adam and Haley; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside service was held Friday, Sept. 11 at Westlawn Cemetery Memorial Park in Henryetta, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
