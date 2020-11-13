Mary Pickett
The Rev. Mary Arlene Pickett, 90, of Booneville passed away Nov. 12, 2020, in Booneville. She was born April 28, 1930, in Battle Creek, Mich., to Ralph and Martha Smith. She was a retired United Methodist Church pastor and a Bible teacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Richard A. Pickett; and a stepson, Richard A. Pickett Jr.
She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Maxwell of Booneville; a grandson, Mark Maxwell and wife Aleshia of Booneville; two great-grandsons, Owen and Lane Maxwell, both of Booneville; and two stepgreat-grandsons, Kacy and Eyn Fredrick of Magazine.
Graveside service was held Monday, Nov. 16, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Booneville City Animal Shelter.
To sign her online guestbook, please go to www.robertsfh.com
.