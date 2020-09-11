1/1
Mawell Simmons Sr.
Mawell Simmons Sr.
Maxwell Douglas Simmons Sr., 83, of Booneville passed from this life on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 18, 1937, in Tyler, Texas, to Maxwell Dean and Mavis Sue (Irwin) Simmons.
Maxwell graduated from high school in Tyler in 1955 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for five years. He later became an accountant and moved with his family to Booneville in 1975, where he was employed as a comptroller at Ace Comb until 1983. He served as a police officer with the Booneville Police Department from 1988-93 and retired as manager of the South Logan County Water Department.
He enjoyed working on computers, spending time with his family, playing guitar and piano, and motorcycle riding. He was a member of Grace Church in Booneville.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Dean Simmons, and his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Simmons of the home; three sons, Maxwell Douglas Simmons Jr. (Andrea Johnson) of Booneville, Jimmy Neil Simmons (Tanya) of North Carolina and John David Simmons (Melissa) of Indiana; two daughters, Toni Sue Cooper (Carl) and Donna Lynn Franklin (Tommy), both of Booneville; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons, Travis Simmons, Drake Simmons, Brendan Simmons, Wade Weaver, Caleb Draper and Austin Dobbs.
Honorary pallbearers are Jesse Simmons and Ethan Dobbs.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
