Melvin Fortenberry
Melvin Jones Fortenberry was born Aug. 20, 1938, in Hermanville, Miss. He passed away at his home at Booneville on June 4, 2019.
Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Fortenberry; infant brother, Marvin J. Fortenberry; six brothers, Lynn (Cotton), David (Sally), Walter (Hot), Roy (Muggs), Neil (Fuzzy) and Bob Fortenberry.
He is survived by two sisters, Audrey Young of Eldorado and Linda (Jimmy) Munnerlyn of Tyro. He is also survived by daughter, Twyla (Bobby) Fisher of Portland; son, Burle (Susie) Fortenberry of Rabbit Ridge; son, Thomas Lynn Fortenberry; daughter, Marcia Fortenberry of Booneville; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Melvin grew up in southeast Arkansas and spent the early part of his life working with the family on the family farm. He later worked for Baxter Land Co. and managed Jowala Farms in Arkansas City before moving to Bee Branch in 1979 to start a dairy farm. After a few years of dairy farming, Melvin owned and operated a chicken farm before starting up his own construction company, Melvin's Construction, serving the Heber Springs and central Arkansas area. Upon retiring, Melvin moved to Booneville.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
The family will hold a private burial in Brownville at a later date.
Published in Booneville Democrat on June 19, 2019