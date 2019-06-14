Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Fortenberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Fortenberry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melvin Fortenberry Obituary
Melvin Fortenberry
Melvin Jones Fortenberry was born Aug. 20, 1938, in Hermanville, Miss. He passed away at his home at Booneville on June 4, 2019.
Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Fortenberry; infant brother, Marvin J. Fortenberry; six brothers, Lynn (Cotton), David (Sally), Walter (Hot), Roy (Muggs), Neil (Fuzzy) and Bob Fortenberry.
He is survived by two sisters, Audrey Young of Eldorado and Linda (Jimmy) Munnerlyn of Tyro. He is also survived by daughter, Twyla (Bobby) Fisher of Portland; son, Burle (Susie) Fortenberry of Rabbit Ridge; son, Thomas Lynn Fortenberry; daughter, Marcia Fortenberry of Booneville; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Melvin grew up in southeast Arkansas and spent the early part of his life working with the family on the family farm. He later worked for Baxter Land Co. and managed Jowala Farms in Arkansas City before moving to Bee Branch in 1979 to start a dairy farm. After a few years of dairy farming, Melvin owned and operated a chicken farm before starting up his own construction company, Melvin's Construction, serving the Heber Springs and central Arkansas area. Upon retiring, Melvin moved to Booneville.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
The family will hold a private burial in Brownville at a later date.
Published in Booneville Democrat on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now