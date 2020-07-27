Mercedees Wilkins

1/1
Mercedees Deserae Wilkins, 27, of Booneville passed from this life on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Feb. 4, 1993, in Fort Smith. She worked at Oak Manor Nursing Center and cleaned houses.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Paul David Wilkins; her paternal great-grandparents, Jackie and Ruth Wilkins; and her paternal great-grandmother, Ruth Mary Anne Wilkins.
She is survived by two daughters, Izza Belle Elaine Wilkins and Anastasia Wilkins, both of Booneville; her parents, Shawn Dell Wilkins (Lisa) of Booneville and Kathryn Kemp (Daniel) of Paris; two sisters, Casey Elmore of Magazine and Layla Wilkins of Booneville; six brothers, Jordan Reynolds of Fort Smith, Adam and Shane Wilkins, both of Booneville, Xarrex Sloan of Russellville, Zachary Sloan of Booneville and Ezekiel Kemp of Paris; her maternal grandmother, Sarah Finney of Booneville; her paternal grandmother, Beverly Asbury of Booneville; her stepgrandmother, Diana Hudson; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was held Monday, July 27 at Mountain Grove Cemetery in the Sugar Grove community, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Zachary Sloan, Zarrex Sloan, Shane Wilkins, Casey Elmore, Billy Wilkins and Chad Mott.
Honorary pallbearers were Ezekiel Kemp, Adam Wilkins, Zakk Wilkins, Brenden Young and Reese Aloshire.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
