Michaelin Richmond
Michaelin Jean (Adams) Richmond was born July 30, 1963, in Brawley, Calif., and passed from this life Feb. 20, 2019, in Seattle. After high school, Michaelin graduated from barber college and worked as a barber for many years. She also worked in retail where her fun-loving attitude attracted many friends. However, the job she loved dearly was being mother to Nicolle and Zachary.
Mchaelin lived many lives in her 55-years by embracing adventure. She took delight in speeding in her Mustang with the windows down and Bob Seger playing on the radio. An avid reader, collector of Monopoly games and lover of all things yellow, she always had room for tacos and cheese dip. Michaelin was a proud Lady Bearcat and a member of Explorer Post 99.
Michaelin leaves behind her children, Nicolle and Zachary Simon; her mother, Evelin; sisters, Portland and Whitney; and her brother, Marshall. She adored her nieces and nephews, Taylor, Jayde, Jennifer, Alex, Seth and Zane — she was "Aunt Mikey" to them.
She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Robby; and her father, Mike.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019,at Heritage Addition Church of Christ in Booneville.
Cremation was under the direction of Cascade Memorial Cremation and Funerals.
Michaelin wanted to be remembered with yellow balloons so the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please to send yellow balloons and release them in her memory after the service.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019