Micheal Williams
Micheal Williams
Micheal Anthony Williams, 38, of Booneville passed away July 31, 2020. He was born April 3, 1982, in Monte Vista, Colo., to Tony Williams and Edith (Dean) Colclasure. He was a machine operator by trade. Micheal enjoyed beekeeping, hunting, fishing, farming and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thelma and Mutt Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Tasha Williams of the home; five children, Ashton Mauer and Lillian Williams, both of the home, Alex Williams of Booneville and Cheyenne and Dakota Williams of Boyer Town, Pa.; his parents, Edith and Pete Colclasure of Blue Mountain and Tony Williams of Fairmont, Va.; his grandparents, Herb Dean of Colorado and Helen Dean of Georgia; four brothers; two sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Memorial service was held Friday, Aug. 7 at the family residence. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
To sign his online guestbook, please go to www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Aug. 7 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
