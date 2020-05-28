Michele Akin
Michele Leigh Akin, 45, of Blue Mountain passed from this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Rogers. She was born Jan. 3, 1975, in Covina, Calif. She was a farmer, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed riding horses and motorcycles, gardening and taking care of her plants, but most of all spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeannine (Nelson) Sucher.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Akin of the home; two sons, John Hall (Brittaney) of Blue Mountain and Phillip Underwood of Booneville; a daughter, Breanna Todd (Nick) of Booneville; a stepdaughter, Sheena Bogart (Toby) of Magazine; a sister, Chrissy Sharp (Stanley) of Booneville; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; other relatives; and many friends.
Graveside service was held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Blue Mountain Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
