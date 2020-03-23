|
|
Milburn Brewster Jr.
Milburn Powell Brewster Jr., of Booneville passed from this life on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 22, 1928, in Magazine to the late Milburn Powell and Ida Minnell (Cravens) Brewster. Mel loved Jesus, his family, his church, his community and the Razorbacks. He was active at First United Methodist Church, the Rotary and any cause that came along. He was a highschool football official for many years. After graduating from the University of Arkansas, he had Razorback season football tickets for over 60 years. After retiring, he was on the Booneville City Council for several years. Mel was married to the love of his life, his wife Vera Mae Brewster for 47 years.
Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca Brewster of Booneville; a son, Milburn "Bubba" P. Brewster III and wife Mary "Scooter" of Hot Springs; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Elizabeth, Mariah, Katherine, John, Cheyenne and Daniel; eight great-grandchildren, Kamden, Jade, Garner, Harvey, Vera, Riley, Wynn and Sophia; as well as other relatives and many friends.
Mel had many friends who helped him over the years including Dale Parker, John Williams, Joan Smith, Will Beason, Ron Yarborough, Gary Cunningham and his "Doll," Shirley Bradley. He appreciated his many friends who accompanied him to many Razorback football and basketball games.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Memorials may be to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 507, Booneville, AR 72927.
Mr. Brewster's online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 24, 2020