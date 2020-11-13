Monte Lairamore
Monte Wayne Lairamore, age 88, departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 24, 1932, in Fort Smith, the fifth son of Fay Henry and Elise Lora (Tolleson) Lairamore.
Monte joined the U.S. Navy as a teenager and served during the Korean War. He worked in the auto parts business for 37 years. He was the manager of Parts Plus in Booneville for 30 years and retired in 1994. He served as Sunday school superintendent, greeter and deacon at Glendale Baptist Church, where he maintained the vans for many years. He enjoyed working on vehicles and around the farm. His hobbies included auto racing, gardening and watching old westerns on TV.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rebecca Lairamore; and four brothers, Dale, Gerald, Milford and Roger Lairamore.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ellen Monica (Organ) Lairamore of the home; two daughters, Sharon Andrew and husband Mike of Lubbock, Texas, and Karen Huckabee and husband Dennis of Booneville; a son, Walter "Jeff" Lairamore and wife Betty of Booneville; four grandchildren, Jill Richie and Kerri Hughes and husband Byron, both of Lubbock, Lora Zerbonia and husband Alex of Joplin, Mo., and Nicholas Huckabee of Booneville; four great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Connor, Dustin and Paige, all of Lubbock; a great-great-grandson, Kasin of Lubbock; four stepgrandchildren; 11 stepgreat-grandchildren; a stepgreat-great-grandchild; a brother, Richard Lairamore and wife Patsy; and a sister, Martha Wilson and husband Eddie of Pocola; and over 80 nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his Glendale Baptist Church family and a host of friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Mercy Oncology and Mercy Hospice for their care.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Glendale Baptist Church with burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
The family will visit with friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Glendale Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Donnie, Darrell, Mike, Randy, Roger and Jason Lairamore.
.