Myrna Farson
Myrna L. Farson, 86, of Booneville passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. She was born May 5, 1934,in Mansfield to Vestal and Ruth (Kelly) Hamby. She was a retired certified nursing assistant, a member of Golden City Assembly of God Church and donated to the ASPA and TBN.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Farson; a daughter, Lena Brink; and two sons, Richard Brink and Bill Jennings.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Fortina (Larry) of Whittier, Calif.; two daughters-in-law, Debra Brink of Booneville and Deloris Jennings of Florida; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Golden City Assembly of God Church, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
