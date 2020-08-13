1/
Nancy Dean
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Dean
Nancy Dean, 65, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a retired school teacher and adored being "Nan" to Harper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Freda (Fuller) Leverett; and her in-laws, Robert and Wanda (Edwards) Dean.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Dean Jr. of the home; a daughter, Wendy Mulligan and husband David of Van Buren; a sister, Toni Ingram and husband Ronnie of Texarkana, Texas; a granddaughter, Harper Faye Mulligan of Van Buren; two nieces, Amy Jones and husband Brian of Rogers and Jill Flanagan and husband Greg of Texarkana, Texas; and four grandnephews, Jordan, Jaxon, Luke and Nate.
Graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 14 at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
New Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved