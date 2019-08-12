|
|
Nancy Frost
Nancy Ann Frost, 77, of Booneville passed away Aug. 11, 2019. She was born Feb. 9, 1942, in Magazine. Her parents were the late Vayne Cameron and Freda Beatrice (Beck) Frost. Nancy was a child of God and of the Baptist faith. Watching and feeding birds were one of her many pleasures. She would say, "When you saw a cardinal, someone who had passed away to heaven was saying hello." She loved collecting dolls and sewing. Places of her employment were Booneville Human Services, Lady Fair and Stark Manufacturing.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Vayne and Beatrice Frost; three brothers, James Allen, William Jessie and Wayne Frost; sister-in-law, Sue Frost; brothers-in-law, Bobby Swafford and Bennie Trent; and her loving companion, Tom Graham.
Survivors include four sisters, Helen and husband Gene Lee of Havana, Bonnie Swafford of Booneville, Betty Trent of Delaware and Velma and husband Lee Hester of Booneville; special nephew, Chris and Gyana Garner; great-niece, Caylee Garner; and great-great-nephew, Gatlin Cash Garner; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Booneville Funeral Service Chapel with burial at Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Swafford, Dalton Ritchie, Steve Frost, James Ritchie, John Frost and Korey Lee.
Honorary pallbearers are Kelly Lee, Chris Garner, Blane Ritchie and Kirby Lee.
Online guestbook is available at www.boonevillefuneralservice.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019