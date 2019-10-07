|
Neil Anderson
Neil Edward Anderson, 80, of Booneville passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 16, 1938, in Patmos to Ervin and Reva Anderson. He was a retired HVAC technician and a member of Our Lady of Assumption Church in Booneville. Neil served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved spending time traveling in his Airstream camper.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Anderson; and one grandson, Matthew Anderson.
Funeral Mass will held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Booneville with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home of Booneville.
Neil is survived by his companion, Jane Fudge of the home; three sons, Edward Anderson and wife Helen of Lake Jackson, Texas, and David Anderson and wife Mary Ann and John Anderson and wife Alane, both of Angleton, Texas; one daughter, Linda Englert and husband David of Angleton; three brothers, Neil, Roy, Robert and Douglas Anderson; two sisters, Billie Jean Smith and Debbie Armentor; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be members of the local Knights of Columbus.
Rosary service will be said at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Assumption Church.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019