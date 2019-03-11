|
|
Noble Rogers
Noble Lee Rogers, 91, of Booneville passed away March 10, 2019, in Booneville. He was born Feb. 21, 1928, in the Carolan community, near Booneville, to the late Harrie Gordon and LoEva (James) Rogers. He was retired from the Ace Comb Co. in Booneville. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Booneville and Masonic Lodge No. 408 in Ione. For 63 years, Noble served in many capacities from "running the chains" to working in the press box for the Bearcat football team. He loved gardening, hunting and listening to his dogs run through the countryside. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby R. Rogers and W.E. "Dub" Rogers; one sister, Velta McConnell; and his parents, before mentioned.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Southside Baptist Church in Booneville with burial at Carolan Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, June Rogers of the home; three sons, Bobby Rogers (Nancy), Charlie Rogers (Marilyn) and Eric (Deedra) Rogers, all of Booneville; one daughter, Rhonda Frederick of Booneville; three sisters, Rose Storts of Driggs, Emma Jo Parrish of Booneville and Sue Morris of Booneville; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019