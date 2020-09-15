Noemi Woodard
Noemi Davila Woodard, 88, of Booneville went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Aug. 15, 1932, in Robstown, Texas, to the Rev. Francisco and Luz (Cedillo) Davila.
Noemi devoted her later years to blessing the congregations of Ione Baptist Church, Long Ridge Baptist, Union Hope Baptist (Tate), Lucas Community Church and the surrounding nursing homes with her melodious and joyful piano playing. She was a member of Lucas Community Church.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, crafting, flower gardening, reading, cooking and especially baking and gifting her special cookies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Abram, Roman, Eliu and Noe Davila; two sisters, Maria Lantz and Rachel Trevino; and two daughters, Josie Villanueva and Noemi "Bee" Ferreiro.
She is survived by two daughters, Janie Ramirez of Greenville, Texas, and Delia Turner (Joe) of the home; three sons, David Ramirez of Fort Smith, Ernesto Amar of Booneville and Robert Ferreiro (Carmen) of San Antonio; four grandchildren, B.J., Ashley, Chasea and "Little Bobby"; 11 great-grandchildren, Christopher, Riley, Zach, D.J., Erica, Melinda, Yvonne, Lupe, Albert, Tony and Carlos; a granddaughter-in-love, Christy Villanueva; two great-grandsons, Xavier and Quincy Villanueva; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at French Prairie Cemetery in the Ione community, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
