McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Oleta Finney

Oleta Finney Obituary
Oleta Finney
Oleta Finney, 92, of Booneville passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She retired from Ace Comb.
She is survived by one daughter, Becky Finney of Fort Smith; three brothers, Hoyle Green and Casper Green Jr., both of Wisconsin, and Irl Green of Booneville; one sister, Roberta Lowe of Fort Smith; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Finney; brother, Cliff Green; and sister, Juanita Rowe.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Booneville with interment at Carolan Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home of Greenwood.
Viewing will be noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Roberts Funeral Home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Randy Loyd, Rickey Loyd, Danny Loyd, Ronnie Rowe, Curtis Green and Matthew Crowell.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019
