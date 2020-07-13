Omer Vandiver

Omer Dale Vandiver, 67, of Booneville passed from this life on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home. He was born April 20, 1953, in Paris to Maurice and Edna Mae (Smith) Vandiver. Omer was a cowboy; a welder for the USDA and a member of Victory Baptist Church. He loved hunting, fishing and playing guitar.

He is preceded in death by a son, Wesley Omer Vandiver; a sister, Dorothy Patillo; and his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Vandiver of the home; a son, Casey Vandiver and wife Samantha of Booneville; two daughters, Jennifer Underwood and husband Larry of Cabot and Kary Gray husband Wade of Booneville; a brother, William Vandiver and wife Karen of Conway; a sister, Doris Shott and husband Larry of Booneville; five grandchildren, Ethan Cole, Levi Gray, Haley Gray, Makayla Cole and Courtney Cole; two great-grandchildren, Ciri Gray and Alaska Gray; and other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store