Pamela Trowbridge
Pamela Gail Trowbridge, 59, of Booneville passed from this life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Little Rock. She was born May 8, 1961, in Osceola to Cleon and Euple E. (Swindle) Gann.
She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed bingo, playing Rook, chasing Pokémon and traveling, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was of the Methodist faith.
Pam is survived by her husband, Danny Trowbridge of the home; two daughters, Tamara Sanders (Tracy Peluso) of Cabot and Cassandra "Sis" Canada (Steve) of Booneville; two sons, Alan Whitson (Christie) of Charleston and Daniel "Boone" Trowbridge of Booneville; two brothers, Ricky Gann and Charles "Genie" Gann, both of Earl; seven grandchildren, Kaylee, Travis, Halee, Aaron, Autumn, Dessi and Easton; and other relatives and many friends.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Travis, Jonathan Broniste, Jay Crowley, John Wagner, Drew Dixon and Ted Short.
Honorary pallbearers are Floyd Parnell, Eddie Gossett and Alfred Crenshaw.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org
.
