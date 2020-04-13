|
|
Patricia Malena
Patricia JoAnn Malena, 84, of Booneville passed from this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Booneville. She was born Feb. 6, 1936, in Paris, Texas, to Cecil Leo Bryan and Sammie (Fagan) Bryan Blanton. She was a wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of Assembly of God Church in Magazine and was the founding member of the Ragtime Gals Quilting Club. She enjoyed quilting, making flower arrangements, painting and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hi Wesley Malena.
She is survived by two sons, Dale Malena (Glenda) of Magazine and Dusty Malena of Booneville; two brothers, David Bryan of Magazine and Keddett Bryan of Booneville; three sisters, Robbie Love, Ruby Jackson and Joshlyn Carlson, all of Magazine; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Shay), Jessica (Chantry), Christine, Kathy and Doug (Haley); 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Private graveside service was held Saturday, April 11 at Ellington Cemetery in Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Doug Malena, Thomas Brady, Randy Bryan, Brandon Bryan, Eugene Dobson, Russell Bryan and Lea Love.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Apr. 15, 2020