Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Petersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Petersen

Send Flowers
Patricia Petersen Obituary
Patricia Petersen
Patricia Ruth Petersen, 90, of Magazine died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at a local hospital.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy VanCollie of Sacramento, Calif.; four sons, Jerry Petersen of Magazine, Les Petersen of Grass Valley, Calif., and Richard and Neal Petersen, both of Colorado; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -