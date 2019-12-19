|
Patricia Petersen
Patricia Ruth Petersen, 90, of Magazine died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at a local hospital.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy VanCollie of Sacramento, Calif.; four sons, Jerry Petersen of Magazine, Les Petersen of Grass Valley, Calif., and Richard and Neal Petersen, both of Colorado; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019