Patricia Viktora

Patricia Marie Viktora, 74, of Booneville passed from this life on Sept. 17, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 7, 1945, in Austin, Minn., to the late Raymond and Florence (Stephens) Carroll.

She loved her family fiercely. She was a retired floral designer and a member of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Booneville. She loved her flowers, fishing and gambling, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Peter Viktora of the home; two daughters, Daneen Theobald and husband Brian and Brenda Crews and husband Bobby, both of Austin; six grandchildren, Jason, Matthew and Jesse Theobald, Jaceb Crews, Katie Trimble and Justin Crews; seven great-grandchildren, Elly, Sully, Ezra, Jude, Oliver, Atom and Evelyn; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, under the direction of Bulger Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store