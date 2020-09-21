1/1
Patricia Viktora
Patricia Marie Viktora, 74, of Booneville passed from this life on Sept. 17, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 7, 1945, in Austin, Minn., to the late Raymond and Florence (Stephens) Carroll.
She loved her family fiercely. She was a retired floral designer and a member of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Booneville. She loved her flowers, fishing and gambling, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Peter Viktora of the home; two daughters, Daneen Theobald and husband Brian and Brenda Crews and husband Bobby, both of Austin; six grandchildren, Jason, Matthew and Jesse Theobald, Jaceb Crews, Katie Trimble and Justin Crews; seven great-grandchildren, Elly, Sully, Ezra, Jude, Oliver, Atom and Evelyn; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, under the direction of Bulger Funeral Home.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bulger Funeral Home
1311 East Main St.
Booneville, AR 72927
479-675-3392
