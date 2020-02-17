|
|
Patrick Miller
Patrick Miller, age 56, of Magazine passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Dallas. He was born April 18, 1963, to the late C.A McCormick and Jimmie Sue Johnsonin in Pine bluff. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Miller; and his stepfather, Christopher Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Cathi Miller; a sister, Mekka Spurlocke and husband Chris of Cherokee Village; a son, Chris Miller and wife Lorna of Camden; two daughters, Amber Miller of Whitehall and Jodie Thomasson of Star City; a stepdaughter, Amy Askins and husband Shawn of Magazine; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Magazine.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of aCremation in Mesquite, Texas.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020