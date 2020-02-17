|
Patsy Jacobs
Patsy Ann (Corley) Jacobs, 70, of Barling passed away Feb. 13, 2020, at her mother's home in Magazine surrounded by family. Patsy was the widow of Michael Edward Jacobs. She was born Dec. 16, 1949, the daughter of Eugene and Fern Corley. Patsy worked at Sparks Regional Medical Center in Fort Smith as a lab technician for 49 years and was beloved by all of her co-workers. Patsy was passionate about her friends and family, she loved her animals and she served the Lord all her days. Patsy was a shining light to all who knew her and she will be forever missed.
Patsy is survived by her mother, Fern Corley of Magazine; a brother, Jerry Corley of Magazine; and a niece, Margaret Corley and husband Bryan of Magazine.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Woodland Heights Church of Christ in Booneville with burial at Springhill Cemetery in Chismville, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing and visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Feb. 18, 2020