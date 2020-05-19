Home

Patsy Ann Wilson, 78, of Booneville passed from this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born May 1, 1942, in Booneville to Claude and Effie (Garner) Godfrey. She owned and operated a restaurant in Booneville for many years and was an office manager for ERC and a bail bondsman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Wilson; six brothers, Edward, Damon, Ramon, Lynn, Dan and Charlie Godfrey; and her parents.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Bratton (Rocky) of Franklin and Darlene Chambers (John) of Booneville; a sister, Claudine Scharbor of Booneville; four grandchildren, Heath, Brooke, Chase and Elise; seven great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on May 20, 2020
