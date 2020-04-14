|
Paul Perkins
Paul D. Perkins, 79, a resident of Booneville, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 10, 1940, in Madera, Calif., to the late Paul and Ruby (Addkison) Perkins. Paul spent his working years as a laborer in the oil waste industry. He was of the Christian faith. In his spare time, he enjoyed antique cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Perkins and Richard Flurry.
Survivors include his significant other, Judy Schmidt; two daughters, Brenda Perkins and Kathy Reed, both of California; a stepdaughter, Kathy Chaffin of California; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jeannie Storm and Carol Storm, both of California; and two brothers, Sonny Storm of Paris and Ken Flurry of Colorado.
Cremation arrangements are private, under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020